Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Marvel's "Loki" Revealed As Exclusive July Fortnite Crew Skin

estnn.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoki will join the expansive Fortnite Battle Royale roster via the Fortnite Crew subscription service. Epic Games introduced Fortnite Crew late last year as its first monthly subscription service. For $11.99 USD per month, subscribers receive exclusive in-game cosmetics, 1,000 V-Bucks and the seasonal Battle Pass for free. The price was well worth it for Fortnite players who enjoy collecting new skins and boasting them in-game. Thus far, we’ve seen everything from Galaxy skins to DC Comics’ Green Arrow in Fortnite Crew. July is a new month, and Epic Games announced Marvel supervillain “Loki” as the latest Crew addition.

estnn.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#Skins#V Bucks#Galaxy#Dc Comics#Marvel Comics#Iron Man#Groot#Estnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Disney
News Break
Fortnite Battle Royale
Related
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Marvel’s Loki trailer teases the second half of the season

With just three episodes of Loki to go, Disney+ has released a mid-season trailer for the Marvel Studios series which gives us a peek at what’s to come for the God of Mischief, Sylvie and the TVA in the remainder of the season; check it out here…. Marvel Studios’ “Loki”...
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Fortnite Reveals First Look At Tom Hiddleston-Inspired Loki Skin

Fortnite‘s overarching narrative may no longer be directly tied to the Marvel universe but that doesn’t mean the two franchises have parted ways completely. In fact, superheroes (and villains) from faraway worlds are likely to remain a key marketing tool for the battle royale for as long as both remain popular so players shouldn’t at all be surprised to learn that Season 7 has more than its fair share of comic book representation. Credit where it’s due, though, Epic Games often (if not always) attempts to ensure each guest character is at least thematically appropriate, hence the appearance of DC’s Superman amidst an alien invasion of Apollo Island. As expected, the Kryptonian is on humanity’s side, which is more than can be said for an upcoming addition.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Marvel’s Loki – Episode 4 Review

Martin Carr reviews the fourth episode of Marvel’s Loki…. Purgatory for some involves sharp slaps, nut sack attacks and pure subjugation. For our strung out narcissist, it proves to be one in a long line of humiliations due for delivery in episode four. Bouncing from a dying planet and back into the deceptive custody of TVA number crunchers, Loki one and two continue raising hell. With more screen time for Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Ravonna and Wunmi Mosaku’s Hunter B-15, things also feel more grounded.
TV Seriesallears.net

VIDEO: Check Out This Mid-Season Sneak Peek of Marvel’s Loki!

Loki has taken the world by storm, breaking records and becoming the number one show globally. We’ve loved finding the hidden details throughout the show, meeting important new characters, and all of the Loki merch that’s been released so far. Last week, the third episode of the series was released, which means the show is already halfway over! And Disney has just shared a new promo to get us hyped up for the second half of the series.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Fortnite Dataminers Reveal Lebron James as Next Icon Series Skin

Some data miners from the popular Battle Royale Fortnite have discovered a new Icon Series skin and it’s from the upcoming basketball star movie. data miners Hypex and Shiina revealed that NBA superstar Lebron James will be the next Icon Series skin. Shiina was the first to make the claim, while Hypex provided more details. He revealed that they can earn rewards by completing missions and that his items will become more gold as they complete them. Completing them all will unlock a slider that can adjust the level of visible gold on the items.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

How to Get Free Skins in Fortnite

Skins in Fortnite are always a great option to have in order to customize various elements to make playing the game a little more personal to the player, though it may be a bit hard to get them for free. How to Get Free Skins in Fortnite. Considering a multi-million...
Video GamesPosted by
Forbes

‘Fortnite’ Zero Point Leaks Reveal A New Wild DC Skin May Be Coming Soon

Fortnite Zero Point is an ongoing comic collaboration with DC and Epic that has Batman investigating the nature of the universe-fusing Zero Point within the game. The comic uses a number of DC characters who have already made their way into Fortnite, along with actual Fortnite characters, but it appears to be teasing a few that are yet to come. And one in particular is enough to raise some eyebrows.
TV SeriesInverse

Loki and WandaVision reveal the one thing Marvel needs more of

What’s missing from the Marvel Cinematic Universe? If your answer is Iron Man or an Avengers 5 release date, you’re overlooking an even more important absence in Disney’s superhero movie franchise. But with Loki Episode 3, the latest MCU series reveals how Marvel can fix one of its biggest problems.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

This is how Marvel Studios approached Loki’s sexuality

Actress Sophia Di Martino who plays Sylvie at Marvel Studios talks about the scene where Loki’s sexuality is revealed. In the third episode of the series Loki there is a conversation between the characters of Sophia Di Martino Y Tom Hiddleston, where the bisexuality of the Asgardian God of Mischief. This is the first time Marvel Studios reveals that one of their leads is LGBTQ +, so it was important to them that the scene turned out perfect.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

How to get Fortnite Loki skin in Season 7, Chapter 2

It’s finally been confirmed that the long-awaited Loki is coming to the world of Fortnite, and we have a feeling Marvel fans will be desperate to get their hands on this new skin. After he was first teased in a Season 6 loading screen back in May, many Fortnite fans...
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Marvel’s Loki Reveals How the Universe Craves Chaos

This article contains spoilers for Loki episode 4. Through four episodes of Marvel’s timey-wimey Disney+ series Loki, it’s been kind of an open secret that the show’s rules for time travel make little sense. The Time Variance Authority (TVA) is tasked with maintaining the sanctity of the Sacred Timeline and yet everywhere they turn there’s another Variant popping up to threaten it.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Fortnite: New Loki Skin Bundle Available Soon

Marvel’s infamous God of Mischief will join Fortnite soon as his new skin bundle comes June 30 for Fortnite Crew members. The bundle includes the character’s classic accessory Cape Back Bling, the glow stick of destiny Scepter Pickaxe, and the Chitauri Chariot Glider. Not only that, but the game will also have a Loki loading screen to welcome players logging in.
Video Gamestheloadout.com

Here’s how to unlock the Loki skin in Fortnite

After starring in his own Disney Plus show, Marvel’s Loki is about to make his battle royale debut as a Fortnite skin. Now, the in-game skin’s model has finally been revealed. The God of Mischief will soon wreak havoc as the skin will release for those who are signed up...
hypebeast.com

Loki Is Joining 'Fortnite' Next Month

In celebration of the ongoing Loki series over on Disney+, Epic Games has once again teamed up with Marvel to bring the God of Mischief into the Fortnite universe. The character is set to debut in July, but unlike previous MCU heroes and villains, Loki will only be part of Epic’s Fortnite Crew subscription service, a monthly program giving players access to the current season’s battle pass, a load of V-bucks, and exclusive items that can never be traded to accounts outside of the subscription service. The service will set you back $12 USD a month.
MoviesInverse

Loki just revealed how Marvel's weirdest Phase 4 movie can happen

A casual mention of “vampires” by Mobius in Loki carries more ominous weight when you realize who else is getting his own movie soon. Vampires aren’t exclusive to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But when vampires are mentioned in that universe, you’ve got to wonder if a certain Daywalker is somewhere close.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Fortnite Club July 2021: Loki Laufeyson skin and his items now available

From July 1, 2021 at 02:00 a.m. CEST, they are available at Fortnite Battle Royale as he skin Loki Laufeyson, from Marvel, like the rest of its objects. This is an exclusive reward for July 2021 for members of the Club de Fortnite. We tell you everything we know about these objects from the Season 7 of Battle Pass from Fortnite Chapter 2 then:

Comments / 0

Community Policy