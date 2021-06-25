Marvel's "Loki" Revealed As Exclusive July Fortnite Crew Skin
Loki will join the expansive Fortnite Battle Royale roster via the Fortnite Crew subscription service. Epic Games introduced Fortnite Crew late last year as its first monthly subscription service. For $11.99 USD per month, subscribers receive exclusive in-game cosmetics, 1,000 V-Bucks and the seasonal Battle Pass for free. The price was well worth it for Fortnite players who enjoy collecting new skins and boasting them in-game. Thus far, we’ve seen everything from Galaxy skins to DC Comics’ Green Arrow in Fortnite Crew. July is a new month, and Epic Games announced Marvel supervillain “Loki” as the latest Crew addition.estnn.com