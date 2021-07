Samantha Keffer recently finished the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program at the Lepper Library in Lisbon and received her very own copy of “Strawberry Shortcake Plays Soccer” by Ruth Koeppel. The program is an easy way to get kids excited about reading. All children have to do is read 1,000 books (yes, they can repeat favorites) by the time they start kindergarten. Stop in or contact the library at 330-424-3117 to join. (Submitted photo)