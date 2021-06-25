Ballard Uses Long Ball in Lopsided Win Over Perry
The Ballard Bombers defeated the Perry softball team Wednesday night 11-0 in five innings of Raccoon River Conference softball. The Bombers hit three homeruns on the night.The night marked the annual Coaches vs Cancer Classic where both teams brought attention to cancer research. The Jayettes wore pink in honor of cancer awareness along with different colored ribbons to represent the different types of cancer that have touched their lives. Complete box score will be posted once available.www.raccoonvalleyradio.com