Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Centralia, IL

2021 06/28 – LeRoy Vernon Ward

By Bruce Kropp
southernillinoisnow.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeRoy Vernon Ward, age 91, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away on Thursday. June 24, 2021, at home with his loving family by his side. LeRoy joined the U.S. Air Force at the age of 16, with the permission of his father. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving his country during World War II and the Korean Conflict. He was chosen to attend Florida and the Illinois Honor Flights to Washington, D.C.. He was so proud to have served his country and to tell stories of his time in both wars. After serving in the military, he started working at McDonald Douglas in Saint Louis, Missouri. He went on to work for the United States Post Office, stationed in the postal car of the train from Chicago, Illinois to Memphis, Tennessee. When the postal train service disbanded, he worked at the Centralia Post Office and later became the Postmaster of the U.S. Post Office in Ashley, Illinois. He retired from the post office in 1986, and then worked at the Irvin Funeral Home and later at the Moran Queen-Boggs Funeral Home for a combined 28 years.

southernillinoisnow.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
Centralia, IL
Obituaries
State
Illinois State
City
Centralia, IL
City
Tennessee, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#The U S Air Force#Mcdonald Douglas#The Centralia Post Office#The Irvin Funeral Home#Queen Boggs Funeral Home#Gampy#Bocci Ball Club#Men S Golf League#Men S Breakfast Club#Outdoor Resort#Tc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
World War II
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Charlottesville, VAPosted by
The Hill

Robert E. Lee statue taken down in Charlottesville

The city of Charlottesville, Va., has taken down a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, marking the end of a years-long effort to have it removed. Videos shared to social media showed the statue being hoisted off its stone base Saturday morning, with some in the crowd cheering as it was removed from the pedestal.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The art of Hunter Biden's latest deal

Just when we had said good riddance to four years of family dealing during the Trump era, Hunter Biden turns up like a bad penny. That howling you hear in the distance is the Fox newsroom erupting in uproarious glee. According to an article in The Washington Post, Hunter Biden...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. military says withdrawal from Afghanistan 90 percent complete

As the Taliban make significant territorial gains in northern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said Tuesday its exit from the country is more than 90 percent complete. The U.S. Central Command in a statement said the U.S. had officially handed over seven facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense. It comes...
Miami, FLPosted by
The Hill

Miami courthouse to undergo repairs amid safety concerns

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will undergo repairs amid safety concerns following an inspection, officials announced Friday. Officials said in a statement that all business at the courthouse will be conducted virtually. Judges and court staff will begin working remotely “until further notice” starting July 12. The statement was issued by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy