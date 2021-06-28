2021 06/28 – LeRoy Vernon Ward

LeRoy Vernon Ward, age 91, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away on Thursday. June 24, 2021, at home with his loving family by his side. LeRoy joined the U.S. Air Force at the age of 16, with the permission of his father. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving his country during World War II and the Korean Conflict. He was chosen to attend Florida and the Illinois Honor Flights to Washington, D.C.. He was so proud to have served his country and to tell stories of his time in both wars. After serving in the military, he started working at McDonald Douglas in Saint Louis, Missouri. He went on to work for the United States Post Office, stationed in the postal car of the train from Chicago, Illinois to Memphis, Tennessee. When the postal train service disbanded, he worked at the Centralia Post Office and later became the Postmaster of the U.S. Post Office in Ashley, Illinois. He retired from the post office in 1986, and then worked at the Irvin Funeral Home and later at the Moran Queen-Boggs Funeral Home for a combined 28 years.