Centralia, IL

2021 06/30 – Nedra Kay Slusher

By Bruce Kropp
southernillinoisnow.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNedra Kay Slusher, age 51, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 8:11 P.M. on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at her home with her loving family by her side. Nedra was the type of person that if you knew her, you loved her. She had a big heart, a big personality, and was always loud in nature. Nedra enjoyed being with her friends, going on picnics, and going to the lake. She also enjoyed the time gossiping with her friend, Alena. In her spare time, Nedra could be found playing her favorite Facebook game, “Words with Friends,” watching Housewives of Jersey or Beverly Hills, and listening to her favorite music of the ’80s. She loved to listen to Elvis Presley and Bon Jovi and enjoyed singing along with their songs. Nedra cherished the time spent with her family, especially her grandkids. She would go out and watch Dayton’s baseball games or listen to them when she could not be there. It was said by her family, she was the big sister of the family, watching over everyone and keeping peace amongst them.

southernillinoisnow.com
