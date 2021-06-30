Room key recipient gets forcefully kicked out of South Sac Motel 6 and car towed

Sacramento, Calif. -- Robert J Hansen

Donta Williams outside his Motel 6 room after security guards kicked the door open and made him leave. Robert J Hansen

Security guards kicked a man out from his project room-key hotel room at Motel 6 on Elsie Avenue in South Sacramento on June 25.

Donta Williams live-streamed the security guards, called The Watchmen, after they kicked the door into his room and made him remove all of his belongings.

Hours earlier Willams got into a dispute with the hotel manager about his car which was towed 13 days ago.

Williams told the manager that he needs to speak to his lawyer before retrieving the car from the tow company.

“Not too long after that, I hear this bang on the door and these guys asking me to come outside,” Williams said.

That's when they kicked the door in according to Williams and made him remove his things and leave the room.

Security guards that made Donta Williams leave his Motel 6 room after kicking the door in. Robert J Hansen

“They stood in there pretty much the whole time in a very aggressive manner,” Williams said.

A security guard for Motel 6 said there had been no police around 5:45 pm.

"No, no police, just an ambulance," the security guard said

While Williams waited for his ride outside, the same security guard asked him if he was leaving soon.

Donta's things weren't even down stairs yet.

Williams is on Sacramento City Councilmember Eric Guerra’s committee for housing for homelessness and has been harassed not only by law enforcement but by security.

Alejandro Cabrera, staff for Councilmember Guerra, said he is not familiar with the entire situation at the hotel but the situation has to work for the business owner Williams.

"Of it's not working out there we can find somewhere that's better for everyone," Cabrera said.

Cabrea said that he hasn't heard from Williams in a few weeks but another room can be found for him if he contacts the Councilmember's office.

An earlier event today at the motel can be found via social media .

Williams was one the unhoused residents who in February were displaced by police from their Stockton Boulevard encampment.

Williams spoke about the displacement by the Sacramento police department at Guerra’s District 6 master plan for the unhoused committee meeting on Feb 8.

“I have personally witnessed sweeps by the Sheriff’s department impact team and the displacement of over 200 people on Stockton Blvd,”Williams said at the meeting.

Other unhoused residents living at the Motel 6, who wanted to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation, said they and Williams have been living in the same rooms for months.

In California, residency is established after living somewhere for 30 days.

Motel 6 management nor the security company have been available for comment.

