Video call issues
I know I am late in the game with this phone. I have a galaxy note 10 plus unlocked from Samsung. I am using it on T Mobile. I recently found that I don't have a video calling feature, and it looks like it wants to use my google duo, not the built-in call video option which I see I don't have. I called both T Mobile and Samsung, neither of which takes responsibility and doesn't even know who is at fault with this. I was trying to read through the threads can someone point me in the right direction?forum.xda-developers.com