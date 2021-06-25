Cancel
Video call issues

xda-developers
 16 days ago

I know I am late in the game with this phone. I have a galaxy note 10 plus unlocked from Samsung. I am using it on T Mobile. I recently found that I don't have a video calling feature, and it looks like it wants to use my google duo, not the built-in call video option which I see I don't have. I called both T Mobile and Samsung, neither of which takes responsibility and doesn't even know who is at fault with this. I was trying to read through the threads can someone point me in the right direction?

forum.xda-developers.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Calls#Video Calling#T Mobile#Tmobile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to clear Android cache

Knowing how to clear Android cache can be a useful skill, especially if you keep finding yourself short on storage space. In some case cases, cleaning up your cache can even help speed up a sluggish phone. Caching is when either the OS or apps themselves download temporary files to...
TechnologyPosted by
SlashGear

Google Play Services is dropping support for Android Jelly Bean

Android is often criticized for its fragmentation, but that situation also has a rather interesting side effect. Even while manufacturers have abandoned very old devices, Google has maintained support for versions of Android going back almost a decade, as long as there are still enough users to justify the maintenance cost. It seems, however, that the death knell has tolled for Android Jelly Bean as Google announces the discontinuation of Google Play Services support for devices still running on the 2012 Android release.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

[APP][4.4+] WAW Photo Sync - Sync WhatsApp Contact Photos

WAW Photo Sync - This app uses WhatsApp Web to access your WhatsApp contacts and grab their photo. Then it syncs it with your phone contact. No root or Accessibly required. Linking the app's WhatsApp Web instance with your WhatsApp using the QR code. How do I Link it with...
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

How to Tell When Apps Sneakily Access Your Camera or Microphone

As with previous Android versions, Google is making privacy one of the key areas of focus in Android 12. To that end, Google has introduced three big privacy features—a new privacy dashboard, an option to hide your precise location, and privacy indicators. In this article, we will discuss how you...
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Samsung just launched a $200 smartphone with 2-day battery life

Samsung just launched an entry-level Android smartphone that has some decent specs, but the highlight is definitely the massive 6,000 mAh battery. That’s going to provide users with enough juice for up to two days of usage on a single charge — and the phone has a starting price of around $200. If all that sounds too good to be true, well, it sort of is too good to be true. The brand new Samsung Galaxy M32 handset will only be available in India on Monday, and it’s unclear whether it’ll launch in other markets anytime soon. Today’s Top Deal AirPods Pro sold...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

WhatsApp may finally let you send photos without applying heavy compression

WhatsApp is the most popular instant messaging app by far, but it’s not necessarily the best or the most feature-packed out there. Often you’ll find it lacking features that are quite common on other messaging apps such as Telegram. One such feature that WhatsApp users have been yearning for years is the ability to send uncompressed photos, a feature Telegram has offered for years. Right now, users have to resort to all kinds of workarounds to circumvent the heavy image compression, like sending photos as documents or creating Google Photos albums and then sharing links. But the latest WhatsApp update brings a ray of hope that it might finally allow people to send photos the way they like.
Cell Phonestechworm.net

Google Removes 9 Android Apps That Stole Facebook Users’ Credentials

Google recently removed nine malicious apps from the Play Store after they were found stealing Facebook users’ logins and passwords. Discovered by security researchers at Dr. Web, these stealer trojans were found using a special mechanism to trick users into disclosing their Facebook login details by offering them photo editing and app lock features as well as disable in-app advertisements.
Cell PhonesCNET

AT&T gets Google Messages as its default Android texting app

AT&T has agreed to make Google Messages its default texting application for all Android customers in the US, Google said Wednesday. The move follows T-Mobile adding Google Messages as its default Android messaging platform back in March. Verizon hasn't yet followed suit. Google Messages comes with features similar to those...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

XDA member unknowingly bought a Pixel phone with an FBI backdoor

The XDA Forums routinely get new users who have trouble with their phones, but one unlucky user ended up with a problem that nobody knew how to solve. As it turns out, this user had bought a used Pixel phone that wasn’t originally sold by Google or an official retailer but rather by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigations, or FBI. This phone came with a custom ROM called ArcaneOS and had messaging software called “ANOM” preinstalled that was secretly made by the FBI to catch criminals discussing their criminal activities.
TechnologyAndroid Central

Latest Telegram update brings long-awaited group video calls feature

Telegram has finally added the ability to make group video calls to its mobile and desktop apps. Group video calls are limited to the first 30 people who join a voice chat. The latest Telegram update also adds animated backgrounds, message animations, and more. Telegram, which is one the best...
Internetsoyacincau.com

Telegram finally launches group video calls. Here’s how to use it

Telegram announced that you can now enable video calls on the communication app for all devices including phones, tablets and even desktops. This was a long time coming, as the company had announced it more than a year ago. “This brings voice chats to a whole new level, ready for...
Cell PhonesCult of Mac

Spike email app adds audio and video calls for macOS and iOS

Popular email app Spike, which strips down emails to make them more like chats or test messages, just added audio and video calls. The update means Spike users can readily communicate in real time — and skip switching to Zoom, FaceTime or another videoconferencing app. Video Meetings in Spike. Spike’s...
Softwaremspoweruser.com

Microsoft is rolling out “Stats for nerds” for Microsoft Teams video calls

Video calls often have quality issues, and it can be difficult to know if it’s caused by your internet connection, the person you are communicating with or your device. Microsoft has updated the Call Health Panel in MicrosoftTeams so end-users can now identify issues during a Teams meeting or a VOIP call. This empowers end-user with the diagnostics to investigate audio, video, content sharing or network related issues.
Cell Phonestechnave.com

Telegram now has group video calls and animated backgrounds

Due to WhatsApp's new privacy policy, many users have been moving to other messaging apps. We even wrote a short article introducing some other alternatives you could use. If you are considering Telegram, the app has just gotten a major update. Telegram has recently added group video calls to its...
InternetAndroid Authority

Telegram adds screen sharing feature to group video calls

Telegram wants to position itself as a premier video conferencing player. Telegram has rolled out new video calling features to take on the video conferencing heavyweights. One new feature includes screen sharing within group video calls across various devices. Telegram remains a solid alternative to WhatsApp. More recently, it gained...
Internettech.co

Watch Out WhatsApp: Telegram Adds Group Video Calling

Group messaging and calling app Telegram has finally introduced video chat to its list of features, in its latest update. Video chat was originally proposed by the company back in April of 2020, so it's been a long time coming. While it's easy to think that Telegram may have missed...
Cell Phoneshowtogeek.com

How to Make WhatsApp Voice or Video Calls on Desktop

WhatsApp lets you make voice and video calls on Windows and Mac. If you prefer using your computer over your smartphone, we’ll show you how to make voice and video calls using WhatsApp’s desktop apps. Table of Contents. What You Need to Make WhatsApp Calls on Desktop. Even though you’ll...
TechnologyEngadget

Zoom is buying a startup to bring real-time translation to video calls

Zoom announced today it plans to , a German startup that specializes in machine learning-based real-time translation. Also known as Kites, the company is made up of about a dozen researchers with ties to the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology. Zoom didn’t share the financial terms of the deal, but did disclose that the startup will help it bring machine translation features to its platform. Moving forward, Zoom says it may also establish a research and development center in Germany.

