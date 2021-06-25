Video call issues

WhatsApp is the most popular instant messaging app by far, but it’s not necessarily the best or the most feature-packed out there. Often you’ll find it lacking features that are quite common on other messaging apps such as Telegram. One such feature that WhatsApp users have been yearning for years is the ability to send uncompressed photos, a feature Telegram has offered for years. Right now, users have to resort to all kinds of workarounds to circumvent the heavy image compression, like sending photos as documents or creating Google Photos albums and then sharing links. But the latest WhatsApp update brings a ray of hope that it might finally allow people to send photos the way they like.