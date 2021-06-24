Why the Genetic Fallacy is Not a Fallacy
Trivia question: which country was the first to pass a public smoking ban? Answer: Nazi Germany. Indeed, German scientists were among the first to determine a causal relationship between smoking and cancer. Adolf Hitler himself intensely disliked smoking and personally donated money to the Wissenschaftliches Institut zur Erforschung der Tabakgefahren (Scientific Institute for Tobacco Hazards Research). The term Passivrauchen (passive smoking) itself was coined in Nazi Germany, when German researchers discovered that smoking was harmful to bystanders too.blog.apaonline.org
