Matt Caruso: Lessons Of The Last Year, Non-negotiable Rules, And Shades Of Gray

By JUSTIN NIELSEN
Investor's Business Daily
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Caruso, President of Caruso Investments, joined the podcast this week to discuss how the last year or so has put so many investing lessons into such a short period of time. He discussed how his post-analysis led him to focus on relative strength in a variety of ways and how he approaches certain criteria as non-negotiables. Plus, we take a look at several trade ideas worth considering: Roku (ROKU), Natera (NTRA), and Freedom Holding Corp (FRHC). For more, visit investors.com/podcast.

