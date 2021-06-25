Many managers lack confidence and empathy. Here's how to cultivate both.

Leaders are put to the test with every major transition for an organization. As we emerge from the pandemic and remote work, how much can our management stomach?. From the unease of their teams to the uncertainty of how to forge ahead, they are left to put on a brave face, cleverly maneuver forward and guess how to reach the other side. After helping some of the most accomplished people over the last decade, I found that two of the biggest gaps for leaders in their internal skills include their confidence and ability to empathize.