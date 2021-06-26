Cancel
SEC accuses XRP Army of issuing 'false statements' against its leadership on social media

investing.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ongoing lawsuit between Ripple Labs and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, continues with the regulatory body claiming that XRP token holders are targeting its members on social media platforms with allegedly false statements. In a Thursday motion addressed to Judge Sarah Netburn in the Southern District...

