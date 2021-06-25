He’s a hack. I’ll never listen to that clown. Made the mistake once

Some people change keyboards all the time. Not me. As you might imagine, I type a lot. How much do I type, exactly? I'm not really sure but I do know that it's enough to wear the legends off a keyboard more quickly than I should and that my MacBook Pro has a white hole where the "S" used to be. I type so much that switching keyboard isn't something I do easily or, indeed, without thought. I need to be able to type quickly and relatively accurately — although not too accurately because, as Rene Ritchie once semi-famously said, "typos generate engagement." But I changed keyboard a few days ago, and I think it's going to bankrupt me.