Anger. Is that spelt with five r's? Grrrrr, or six: grrrrrr? Maybe even seven depending upon how "ticked off" we are at the time. Each of us has our own personal world formed from the time we're born (maybe even before). Our personal world is formed by the input of others (majorly by parents) and through the choices and decisions we make along the way. Our personal world is the "I" I referenced in another article.