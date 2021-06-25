Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

I agree. I’m not a ZeroCOVID

By DownTownHoo Joined:
sportswar.com
 16 days ago

Person or whatever. But I think it’s not unreasonable to give children an option to be vaccinated (provided it’s proven safe for them). It’s weird people push back on that. The benefit clearly outweighs the risk.

virginia.sportswar.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Public Health
Related
Pharmaceuticalssportswar.com

I am vaxxed and I don't agree with a mandate...

..if people choose to take on the risk and get COVID it is not worth my worry or me masking up. I don't buy the argument yet that we need to stomp out every variant and take cases down to zero around the world. Let's just line up cheap and safe therapeutics for when the non Vaxxers get sick.
Societysportswar.com

My own superstitious contribution

I put up my St. George's flag on my front porch at the half (because whichever one of my three sons I had assigned that task was negligent in doing so before the start of the match). Shame on me. But on the positive side, it's not like many people...
Relationship Advicepowerofpositivity.com

10 Behaviors That Reveal a Lack of Respect From Your Partner

Do you feel respected by your spouse or partner, or is the lack of respect taking a toll on your relationship? The need to be admired by your partner is universal and transcends gender. When you’re disrespected, it often leaves you wondering what you did wrong and how to fix the situation.
Charitiessportswar.com

Agreed. I’m not a multimillionaire, but I feel like

If I donated a chunk of change like that, the nod and wink I’d get from Bennett, the pride in giving back to a place I love, and the fact that those in the know would know would be enough. I don’t need sponsoring rights to another man’s name.
ReligionWashington Post

I’m a gay, Christian pediatrician and have no doubt: Jesus would reject anti-trans laws

Terrance Weeden is a pediatrician who provides medical care to adolescents and young adults of all gender identities, gender expressions and sexual orientations in Chicago. “What would Jesus do?” This slogan has been used by Christians for decades, serving as a reminder to act in the way Jesus did (and would today) by showing love, mercy, compassion and kindness. When I was a child, this phrase was meaningful to me as I struggled to reconcile my Christianity with my sexuality. I tried to “pray the gay away” while taking comfort in the knowledge that Jesus would love me as I was.
HealthNursing Times

‘I’m not a hero or an angel – I’m a nurse and proud of it’

Despite knowing how many misconceptions there are about nursing, their sudden appearance in conversation knocks me sideways. Let’s take the man at the pub who is cluelessly grumbling on about how nursing shouldn’t require a degree. It’s time to conjure up a witty, myth-busting response but alas, I am floored by frustration. Restless and staring at the ceiling that night, I imagine all the much better comebacks I could’ve given, and wonder how the gap between public perception and the actual realities of my work came to be. Sadly, most nurses will be able to recall a situation like this one.
ReligionLog Cabin Democrat

I once was lost, but now I'm found

Luke 15:11-24 states, “And he said, a certain man had two sons: And the younger of them said to his father, Father, give me the portion of goods that falleth to me. And he divided unto them his living. And not many days after the younger son gathered all together, and took his journey into a far country, and there wasted his substance with riotous living. And when he had spent all, there arose a mighty famine in that land; and he began to be in want. And he went and joined himself to a citizen of that country; and he sent him into his fields to feed swine. And he would fain have filled his belly with the husks that the swine did eat: and no man gave unto him. And when he came to himself, he said, How many hired servants of my father's have bread enough and to spare, and I perish with hunger! I will arise and go to my father, and will say unto him, Father, I have sinned against heaven, and before thee. And am no more worthy to be called thy son: make me as one of thy hired servants. And he arose, and came to his father. But when he was yet a great way off, his father saw him, and had compassion, and ran, and fell on his neck, and kissed him. And the son said unto him, Father, I have sinned against heaven, and in thy sight, and am no more worthy to be called thy son. But the father said to his servants, Bring forth the best robe, and put it on him; and put a ring on his hand, and shoes on his feet: And bring hither the fatted calf, and kill it; and let us eat, and be merry: For this my son was dead, and is alive again; he was lost, and is found. And they began to be merry.”
Societythecut.com

‘I’m Ashamed of Where I Come From’

I’m writing from a nowhere town in a nowhere country. As you may know, growing up in a conservative place can be challenging for a young queer. You can either loathe yourself in the closet or potentially lose everyone you care about by coming out. I see it happen all the time.
Healthmigraine.com

I'm Not Pretending!

For me, the most frustrating thing is not being believed when the topic of my migraine disease comes up. I married into a family that summarily dismissed anything that was not visible to the naked eye. A bone wasn't really broken unless the jagged bone protruded from the place where it hurt and a person wasn't really allergic to gluten unless they could watch that person break out in hives and watch their face turn red for lack of oxygen. So, the thought of an invisible disease like migraine disease was easily dismissed for lack of evidence.
Religionarcamax.com

Is it true that at one time people spoke the same language, and does God speak to us in our own language?

Q: Is it true that at one time people spoke the same language, and does God speak to us in our own language? — O.L. A: Before the great flood of Noah’s time people communicated in one language. After the flood event, another crisis emerged when the people again revolted against God. Defiant of God’s laws and provisions, they wanted to reach into the heavens by building a tower designed to rise above everything else in the world. It was really the “religion” of the people, exalting man instead of God. Judgment fell upon the human race and God confused the languages. The name of the place was called Babel, which means ‘to confuse.’ The Bible records that the Lord scattered them over all the earth, and because of man’s rebellion against Him, we experience difficult communications among the nations even today. This is a judgment from God.
Family Relationshipsarcamax.com

I'm Not Like A Regular Mil; I'm A Cool Mil

DEAR MISS MANNERS: Our daughter has been dating a very nice young man for a couple of years, and it appears that a marriage proposal is forthcoming. If and when they decide to marry, we would be very happy for them. But the hints that are being dropped leave me...
Family RelationshipsTODAY.com

I'm not a fun mom

Or acting spontaneous and breaking should-it-really-even-be-a-rule rules. And, so, when I'm faced with a lack of any of those three, it makes me incredibly anxious. 'Cause here I am, an average, non-superhero human who has been entrusted with raising well and keeping safe and healthy three pint-sized humans of my own and, well,
Religioninspiringtips.com

10 Obvious Signs God Wants You to be Single

Many Christians wonder how to know if God’s will for them is to get married or just enjoy singlehood. Or they are confused whether which one can glorify God more. God values marriage (Ephesians 5:22-23), and He has intended most people to marry to build a family and populate the earth. Thus, godly marriage is glorifying to Him.
Relationship AdviceThe Jewish Press

Dear Dr. Yael

I read your column about the loving, wonderful husband who wants to help his wife who had a stroke. She is displaying signs of depression and feelings of worthlessness, telling him to leave her so that he can “get on with his life,” but he does not want to leave. He wants to continue to live a loving and productive life together with her, but doesn’t see how he can, given her inability to integrate her new body and medical needs into her old life. I was scrolling through Instagram recently and came across a post that immediately reminded me of this letter, it was like it was divinely sent! The website is called Hope Heals, and posts and stories are written by a young woman with two children, who had a stroke at age 26! She is in a wheelchair and, like your reader, needs help with daily living activities. Her outlook is so positive and her attitude of adjusting to fit her new body and new abilities into her existing life is inspiring!
ReligionBrunswick News

God’s thoughts are different from our thoughts

I’ve been told that Christians show a lack of faith if they set goals. Is there any truth to this?. Dear G.O.: Attaining success in life is not wrong, but if we go about it without obedience to God’s Word it can lead us down the wrong path. The Bible tells us that God’s thoughts are different from our thoughts.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Learn How to Choose the Right Words

The following is adapted from Big Brain Little Brain. Poor communication, especially in work environments, is far too common. With all the stresses of the job, it’s easy to fall into a trap of being short with colleagues, dismissing their ideas, and generally being a poor communicator. However, that type of communication quickly becomes toxic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy