Kids have been the least at risk - correct, but not correct

To say "clearly not at risk". There are many documented deaths of those under 18 directly due to COVID. Also, MIS-C (multi-inflamatory syndrome) is actually unique to kids and has been extremely concerning. This has hit kids with a randomness we don't understand right now and after (a few weeks) of completely mild COVID cases with otherwise healthy kids. Doctors are learning how to best treat but it has still both killed or hurt kids inflicting long term issues. Absolutely the raw numbers are still lower with kids and again -- agree that kids' immune systems seem to deal the best with all of this in terms of overall symptoms and recovery. But people across all age groups have been killed or seriously harmed by COVID -- just a matter of how many and how one then weighs such risk compared to the risk one perceives related to vaccination.