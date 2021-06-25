Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Kids have been the least at risk - correct, but not correct

By fishhoo Joined:
sportswar.com
 16 days ago

To say "clearly not at risk". There are many documented deaths of those under 18 directly due to COVID. Also, MIS-C (multi-inflamatory syndrome) is actually unique to kids and has been extremely concerning. This has hit kids with a randomness we don't understand right now and after (a few weeks) of completely mild COVID cases with otherwise healthy kids. Doctors are learning how to best treat but it has still both killed or hurt kids inflicting long term issues. Absolutely the raw numbers are still lower with kids and again -- agree that kids' immune systems seem to deal the best with all of this in terms of overall symptoms and recovery. But people across all age groups have been killed or seriously harmed by COVID -- just a matter of how many and how one then weighs such risk compared to the risk one perceives related to vaccination.

virginia.sportswar.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immune Systems#Covid#Mis C#Fishhoo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
Relationshipswashingtonnewsday.com

After receiving the Covid vaccine, Grandad was left “paralyzed and fighting for his life.” He is already receiving SMS for the next jab.

He still gets texts to go for his second vaccination”: Desperate family blames rare vaccine side effect after dad is left “paralyzed” and “fighting for life”. “No effective drug or vaccine is without risk. Our advice remains that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks in the majority of people,” says the MHRA in response to the Anthony Shingler case.
Public HealthWashington Post

Health-care providers must mandate that their workers be vaccinated. The Hippocratic oath demands it.

Ashish K. Jha is dean of the Brown University School of Public Health. Recently, I accompanied a family member to a cancer clinic at a Boston hospital. We sat together in a full waiting room with 30 or 40 patients and their family members. The sense of fear was palpable. Yes, everyone wore masks and infection rates have fallen dramatically in Massachusetts, but if a single unvaccinated staff member was infected with covid-19, they would put all the patients in that room — many of whom are immunocompromised — at risk of severe illness and potentially death.
Virginia StatePosted by
Fox News

Virginia woman recounts 'massive brain bleed' from COVID vaccine, as Fauci tells hesitant folks 'Get over it'

A Virginia woman recounted a near-death experience following her second coronavirus vaccine injection that has left the left side of her body gravely and permanently wounded. Barbara Orandello told "The Ingraham Angle" she was rushed to two different hospitals only 18 hours after receiving the second installment of her vaccine, underwent an emergency craniotomy, and returned home to very limited use of her left side and reduced vision in both eyes.
Public HealthBest Life

These 11 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

This year's Independence Day holiday weekend showed signs of a big return to normalcy for Americans after more than a year of life under the COVID-19 pandemic. Record numbers of travelers were expected to take to the skies, roads, and rails to attend celebrations and gatherings as the daily national average of COVID-related deaths dropped 23 percent over the past two weeks to less than 300, The New York Times reports. But even as new infections continue to plateau around 12,000 a day, some states are seeing COVID surges hit their populations, according to data from The Washington Post.
Kidsphysiciansweekly.com

Reading Problems in Childhood Tied to Poorer Memory Scores in Adulthood

FRIDAY, July 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Reading problems in childhood are associated with poorer memory scores at age 43 years, but not with rate of memory decline, according to a study published online July 6 in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health. Amber John, Ph.D., from University College...
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

New COVID-19 symptoms emerge among fully vaccinated

More data continues to come out about new COVID-19 symptoms from patients who have been vaccinated. Specifically, the ZOE COVID Symptom study has been updating its list of symptoms for those who have been vaccinated. The top 5 COVID-19 symptoms after vaccinations. The study suggested there are five COVID-19 symptoms...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthyr.media

Teens Use Soft Drinks to Falsify COVID Tests

Medical professionals are warning schools and other groups of teenagers who have learned how to use soft drinks to fake a positive COVID-19 test. Videos uploaded to social media using the hashtag “fake covid test” show young people, mainly in England, applying various liquids to rapid antigen COVID-19 tests. A...
Sciencepharmacytimes.com

Study: Myocarditis Following Second COVID-19 Vaccine Dose Rare, Should Not Discourage Vaccination

A retrospective case series published in JAMA Cardiology found that although there are rare instances of myocarditis—inflammation of the heart muscle—in younger men following COVID-19 vaccination, the greater risk for heart damage and death comes from COVID-19 infection. Although several recent studies have suggested hypersensitivity myocarditis is a rare adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccination that health care professionals should monitor, the investigators stress that overall confidence in vaccination should not be affected by this.
HealthPosted by
Amomama

Woman Insults Terminally Sick Girl in a Hospital Queue, Gets Taught a Lesson Immediately — Story of the Day

A rude lady started yelling at a young pale girl who wanted to cut the line at the hospital, but the doctor heard the conversation and decided to teach her a lesson. No one likes standing in line, and going to the hospital for any non-emergency can take all morning. That's why Mrs. Jade Saunders decided to get up really early and start queuing. She got there before anyone else.
EnvironmentPosted by
ScienceAlert

UN Report Warns There's a Different Type of 'Pandemic' Coming For The World

Thousands of years of history tell us drought is nothing new. Sometimes we prevail. Often we don't. A bleak look into the future tells us we've seen nothing yet, with a mix of shifting climates, poor water management practices, and growing population densities promising a 'pandemic' of catastrophic droughts awaits. The UN's Special Report on Drought 2021 details the risks we face in coming years as a result of reduced rainfall in key spots around the world, exploring the drivers behind drought and the variety of measures we all take to cope with water shortage. The fact global warming is redistributing our water is...
Barron County, WIchetekalert.com

Correction to COVID-19 deaths

An article in the June 23 issue of this newspaper incorrectly stated that there had been two new deaths in the county attributed to COVID-19. The error was a result of incorrect data provided by public health authorities. Barron County Public Health specialist Sarah Turner stated, “One of the deaths...
Mental HealthPosted by
EatThis

This Is What It's Like to Live With ADHD As an Adult, Say Experts

Many of us think of ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) as a childhood condition—which is typically when it's diagnosed. But a growing number of people are sharing their experiences of being diagnosed with ADHD in adulthood. Social media has even played a role in this, with reports of people going to see their doctor after first learning about symptoms on TikTok. In fact, around 2.5% of adults are thought to live with ADHD—including us.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, You're More Likely to Have This Delayed Side Effect

The Pfizer and Moderna COVID shots share a similar profile: both are mRNA vaccines which boast roughly the same efficacy, and they share most of the same—usually minor—side effects. However, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have recently acknowledged one difference between the two. Those who have received the Pfizer jab have more frequently reported an alarming symptom, which the CDC notes can be delayed after vaccination. Read on to find out what symptom to look out for, and what to do if it happens to you.

Comments / 0

Community Policy