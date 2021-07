I am extremely good at solving problems for others when they come to me with the, “what to do” questions. I love helping others and looking back at my life, I have been through a lot so I feel qualified to help them. But when I am going through times of need like now, instead of thinking back at all of the great advice that I have given others, I stress. It is not that hard to take a step back and breath, relax and pray for answers. I am the type of person that needs a plan and have to have everything figured out right now. I have been working on this and I have gotten a little better, but its a long road.