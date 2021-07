Then yes, that less expensive product is superior. Price is not excluded from the calculation. In fact, it's a key part of it. And I'm not sure what you mean by that fifty cents on the dollar thing. Gasoline is one of the most incredibly efficient and power-dense substances on earth. The fact that one gallon of the stuff can move a two-ton object 30 miles in 30 minutes is an unbelievable amount of energy storage. Look at the size of a car battery vs. the size of a fuel tank.