Actually, podcasts onYouTube are being widely censored, which is the main..

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly when it happened but at some point in the last five years, the way I fall asleep changed. Instead of reading before turning off the lights or just staring at the ceiling in the dark like a haunted Victorian widow, I started a nightly routine of untangling my headphones and listening to a podcast. The pod itself varies: right now it's one about Gilmore Girls to coincide with my current rewatch (I’d say don’t judge me but who would after the last year) but it could be anything, as long as it’s engaging and entertaining. I’ll listen until I realise I have no idea what I just heard, then half-heartedly pull my earbuds out while pressing the pause button before drifting off.