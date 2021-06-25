Cancel
Actually, podcasts onYouTube are being widely censored, which is the main..

By EAPo Joined:
sportswar.com
 15 days ago

. impetus for this particular Rogan cast. You can of course say that people are free to take their podcast elsewhere but, ii reality, there are only a couple of platforms at this point that give you national reach. There's a reasonable argument to be made that YouTube, FB, etc, are now the Town square, if not legally then at least conceptually, and that the suppression of speech thereon is, as a result, troubling.

virginia.sportswar.com
