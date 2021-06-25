Cancel
Universal rocks...

By Yosemite Sam
sportswar.com
 16 days ago

I went there for the first time two years ago and loved the place. We stayed at their Hard-rock hotel which was surprisingly very nice. Went through security at the hotel which took 60 seconds, took a short boat right to the entrance and away we went. We also received fast pass tickets for every day we were at the hotel, including the day we checked out. Definitely get their fast pass. If its still the same, its 1000 times better than Disney's. Every ride has it and it unlimited in the number of times you can use it.

virginia.sportswar.com
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Disney
Gering, NEStar-Herald

Summer reading rocks

The Gering Public Library had a busy day Monday, June 21. Between rock painting and ladybug launching, community members of all ages enjoyed the summer reading programing on Monday. The Courier's Olivia Wieseler captured some of the fun.
Movieswrir.org

Summer Rock-Doc-Busters

The slate of movies this summer looks great – to me. Not sure what summer blockbusters are headed for the theaters, but there is a ton of music coming to the screen in the form of documentaries, biopics, musicals, and just movies with great soundtracks. We’re going to preview a lot of those tonight. Here’s what’s on tap:
Lifestylesantacruz.org

Guided Hike: Castle Rock Falls and Goat Rock

Hike one of the most exciting and scenic trails in the Bay Area! This moderate 5.15-mile loop has 1,190 feet elevation gain and amazing panoramic views. This hike is rated “moderate” because hikers need to step onto rocks, balance, and scramble over rocks. Hikers should be comfortable with their sense of balance.
Animalshighlandernews.org

On the lizard’s rock

Summer is like a desert, wherever you are. A vast emptiness filled with boundless potential. All activity comes to a static nothing. becomes the stillness of the night. hoping to be filled with warmth. Do not fear, this is not a tale of a pointless life. There will be a...
MusicPosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Shinedown Rocks the Sunshine State

The summer of 2021 means live music is back. And if you're ready for some of the best and hardest rock around, come find it in a place with some of the hottest bodies around on the Gulf shores of Florida. We want to send you to Tampa to see Shinedown perform and meet the band.
CelebritiesFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

The Rock crosses over to country

The Rock crosses over into country and it goes, well, let's just say he should stick to acting. "The Boss" opens up Broadway once again to an adoring crowd. Gino joins FOX6 WakeUp with all your Hollywood headlines.
Shell Rock, IAkwayradio.com

Shell Rock 4th of July

Shell Rock’s 4th of July Celebration is this weekend. Many events will occur Friday through Sunday. The parade will be Saturday morning at 10:00 and the fireworks are scheduled for Sunday night at 10:00. For more information you can follow the celebration’s page on Facebook.
Retailcogconnected.com

Rock Metal Game ‘Ragnarock VR’ Set in a Viking Universe Looks Fantastic & Arrives Next Week

Today we learned that French independent studio WanadevStudio confirmed the release of Ragnarock VR on July 15 on Steam. Ragnarock is a single-player / multiplayer VR rhythm game in which players take on the role of Viking captains competing against each other in a frenzied longship race. Equipped with their hammers, they must strike the runes in rhythm on a music ranging from Celtic rock to power metal, in order to advance to the finish line.
Moviessportswar.com

Just back from seeing Black Widow at the theater. Regal has a new screen

Thing they're doing called ScreenX. It's where they project on the side walls as well. It sounded a lot cooler than it turned out to be. First, it didn't use all screens all the time. Usually just for shots like fight scenes or landscape. I'd say about 50% of the movie used the side screens.
Animalsgentside.co.uk

14,000-year-old puppy found frozen with something strange in its stomach

The 14,400-year-old puppywas discovered frozen and had hairy tissues and a twig in its stomach which prompted researchers to question just what the prehistoric canine may have eaten. Feasting on one of the last remaining woolly rhino. Genetic analysts from Stockholm's Natural History Museum confirmed that the hair belonged to...
WorldAOL Corp

Caitlyn Loane, Rising Australian TikTok Star, Dead at 19

Family and friends of young Australian TikTok star Caitlyn Loane are in mourning over her untimely death at age 19. Caitlyn's father confirmed the news of his daughter's death in a statement to The Mercuryon Thursday. "She was a lovely, crazy young woman who was an invaluable member of our...
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Will Smith Terrifies Fans After Posting Insane Pool Video from Dubai

Will Smith took to Instagram to share his latest adventure. "So I'm always in Dubai. But a friend of mine told me I had to check out this pool. There's something ... weird about it," Will Smith said as the camera panned around to show a tunnel under the water. "Deepest pool on earth. Two hundred feet deep," Will added before uttering the word: "Madness." Deep Dive Dubai is the city's newest attraction and it just opened. The pool features a sunken city for divers of all experience levels to explore. Most of the fans who saw the pool on Instagram commented that it was terrifying and anxiety triggering. You can read the comments on Will Smith's Instagram.
Round Rock, TXAustin American-Statesman

Calendar of events for Round Rock

Note: In response to concerns about the coronavirus, area events may be subject to cancellation, postponement or attendance limits. Please contact organizers to confirm event details. June 30. Pause and Play with the storytime librarians: 9 to 9:10 a.m. A short video, rhyme, song or book will be shared. For...
Celebritiesallkpop.com

The Boyz rock sleek red-and-black suits in concept images for UNIVERSE single 'Drink It'

The Boyz are continuing the countdown until the release of some new music!. On July 4 KST, UNIVERSE unveiled concept images for "Drink It," The Boyz's upcoming special single for the K-Pop social platform's ongoing music series. In the images, the members evoke both romantic and sophisticated moods in sleek suits incorporating textures like velvet and satin, enhancing their already prince-like visuals.

