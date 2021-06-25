Universal rocks...

I went there for the first time two years ago and loved the place. We stayed at their Hard-rock hotel which was surprisingly very nice. Went through security at the hotel which took 60 seconds, took a short boat right to the entrance and away we went. We also received fast pass tickets for every day we were at the hotel, including the day we checked out. Definitely get their fast pass. If its still the same, its 1000 times better than Disney's. Every ride has it and it unlimited in the number of times you can use it.