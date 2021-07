Didn’t draw a salary in my field just because I was in school earning a degree. The glossing over the 100k education that’s given to these kids is ridiculous. Yes they make money for the school. But without the school there is no them so it cuts both ways. The average student has to take out crazy loans just to attend said school just to obtain a degree from the university. The idea that the full ride and all the additional perks that come with that means Nothing is insulting to the countless kids who attend universities with the goal of just attaining a degree. Those same kids accrue crazy debt for attending the university, meal plans etc. so this idea that full rides mean nothing is so stupid. Are these kids prepared to pay taxes on their revenue and pay for medical insurance. All the things that are provided through the “valueless” perks that come with a full scholarship. What I’m hearing is a bunch of people who want to throw endless money at teenagers who are good at sports with zero idea that there is way more to life than that. No one is doing these kids any favors with this current climate. I am not against helping athletes while in a school, but this whole thing as it currently is is shortsighted.