Just settle for just "Windows" without even worrying about the version numb

Microsoft may have teased the official release date of Windows 11. A Walmart listing also mentions a Windows update in October and links to a page with "OCT21" in its URL. Windows 11 will ship at some point this year, but Microsoft hasn't shared an exact release date. Microsoft has confirmed that the operating system will come out before the holidays, but that's a wide timeframe. Even if Microsoft says it will release the OS in the fall, that could mean any date up to December 20, 2021. There is a chance, however, that Microsoft has already teased the release date of Windows 11.