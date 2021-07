SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Unified School District will not require masks for students and staff for the 2021-22 school year, regardless of vaccination status. “I’m sure that you all are aware that on Friday, the Legislature decided to make some changes and pass a law, and therefore, the mask-wearing mandates districts and cities could enforce is no longer allowed under law,” said SVUSD Superintendent Dr. Eric Holmes on Tuesday evening. “We can certainly recommend, which we certainly will be doing. But it cannot be mandated by the body for students and for staff. However, we can mandate it for visitors to our sites.