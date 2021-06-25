Cancel
Public Health

"Many" equals 324 in the US per the CDC

Even if we were to assume 100% of these deaths were "from" not just "with", that's still 100 fewer than the number of people 17 and under who died from influenza in the '19-'20 flu season.

Health
Flu
Politics
Public Health
Public Healthdallassun.com

Delta variant to become predominant mutation across US: CDC

Washington DC [US], July 2 (ANI): The Delta variant is the second most prevalent coronavirus mutation in the US and is predicted to become the predominant one in the coming weeks, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Thursday (local time). "An estimated 25 percent...
Public HealthRaleigh News & Observer

Face masks not necessary in US to curb Delta variant, CDC chief says

Vaccines mean face masks aren’t needed indoors in the United States against the Delta coronavirus variant, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. “If you are vaccinated, you are safe from the variants that are circulating here in the United States,” CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky...
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

US CDC Director Says Wearing Masks Up to Local Discretion

U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday her agency is standing by its recommendation that vaccinated people do not need to wear masks inside, even as some U.S. areas - and the World Health Organization - recently said otherwise. During televised interviews with U.S....
Public Healthkhn.org

CDC Studying 3 US Cases Of Melioidosis, Usually Tropical

The bacterial infection is typically an issue in Southeast Asia and northern Australia. Meanwhile, Pinterest bans all weight loss ads; Boy Scouts of America reaches a sex abuse settlement deal; and a positive marijuana test threatens an athlete's Olympics. The Washington Post: CDC Probes How People Contracted Dangerous Infection Found...
Public HealthTimes Daily

The Latest: CDC: No masks for vaccinated teachers, students

NEW YORK — U.S. health officials say vaccinated teachers and students don’t need to wear masks inside school buildings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the new guidelines Friday. The changes come after a growing national vaccination campaign in which children as young as 12 are eligible to get shots, as well as a general decline in recent months in COVID hospitalizations and deaths in the U.S.
Public Healthkhn.org

Rising Hospitalization Trends Worry CDC As Delta Surges In US

More unvaccinated Americans are falling sick — due in large part to the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant — with a 7% increase in daily hospitalization admissions since the July Fourth holiday weekend. Hospitalizations related to Covid-19 are rising in the U.S. after a long decline, federal data...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Delta variant most common in US: CDC

The delta variant composes 51.7 percent of all U.S. COVID-19 cases as of July 3. The strain is more transmissible and has appeared in every state. Prior to hitting the U.S., it was surging in the U.K. and France. The contagious delta COVID-19 strain has officially become the most common...
Public HealthPosted by
UPI News

One-third of U.S. adults went without dental care, even before pandemic

Millions of American adults haven't seen a dentist in at least a year, a new U.S. government health survey reveals. In 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic made dental visits difficult, a third of adults under 65 hadn't had a dental exam or cleaning in the past 12 months, according to the report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

CDC says delta variant now makes up majority of US cases

The delta variant made up the majority of U.S. COVID-19 cases for the first time for the two weeks ending July 3, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Illustrating the rapid rise in the prevalence of the variant, the proportion of U.S. COVID-19 cases...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

CDC Just Warned of COVID "Outbreaks" Here

A kind of worst nightmare seems to be happening before our eyes: Just when COVID-19 was at bay, with cases down 90%, it's resurging, due to a Delta variant and not enough Americans getting the vaccine. Cases, believe it or not, are up. In response, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), spoke at today's White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing and issued a few key points that might shake you but need to be heard. Read on for her essential advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthNBC News

RSV is spreading in summer, CDC warns, worrying parents and doctors

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, doctors are now warning about another respiratory disease spreading among infants and young children. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory last month that respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is unexpectedly spreading in Southern states. RSV, which usually spikes during winter, can cause severe illness in kids and older adults and kills up to 500 children under age 5 each year.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Can't Go to This State Without Quarantining

The vast majority of U.S. states have dropped quarantine and testing requirements for entry, but for some interstate travel, you would benefit from carrying your vaccination card with you. If you're looking to visit the country's most tropical destination, you may be forced to quarantine if you're not vaccinated. Hawaii is now requiring tourists to either show proof of vaccination against COVID, quarantine, or get tested according to the state's specific protocol if they want to travel there.

