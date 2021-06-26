You’ll be the first.

Getting along with a coworker isn’t always a guarantee, but sometimes — just sometimes — they can become your very best friend. Such is the case between Monsters Inc. colleagues Mike Wazowski (Billy Crystal) and James “Sulley” Sullivan (John Goodman) whose friendship has included many laughs (and scares) along the way. And now, thanks to the new Disney+ series Monsters At Work, this dynamic duo will once again be reporting for duty — but they won’t be alone. The cast of Monsters At Work includes plenty of familiar favorites while also welcoming some new personnel to the monstrously successful corporation.