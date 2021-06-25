Cancel
Positivity rate could be apporaching the false positive rate, which could -- Ied 06/25/2021 11:38AM. They need to split testing numbers out between vaccinated and unvaccinated -- Toolie92 06/25/2021 11:11AM. Agree. There's way too much "fast and loose" with the data these days.. -- EAPo 06/25/2021 11:12AM. I keep hearing...

virginia.sportswar.com
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthCNET

Wear a mask if you're vaccinated? Why the WHO and CDC don't have the same guidance

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Should masks be tossed for those who are vaccinated against COVID? It depends who you ask. In the case of the World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are entirely different recommendations for masks for vaccinated individuals for entirely different reasons. The dispute also comes down to legal liability or politics.
Public HealthCNN

The latest on the Covid-19 pandemic

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Friday that he agrees with new guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which recommends a return to in-person school for children this fall. “I think that the message from the CDC is clear and I totally agree with them,” Fauci told CNN....
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Home & GardenPosted by
Best Life

Never Skip a Shower After Going Here, CDC Warns

Everyone has their own shower routine and preferences. Some people insist on showering in the morning, while others prefer to get clean at night. Some think showering should be an everyday endeavor, while others say rinsing off a few times a week is good enough. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), how necessary it is for you to shower and when may depend on what you were doing beforehand. More specifically, the agency warns that not taking a shower after going to one particular place may actually put your health at risk and leave you vulnerable to various diseases. Read on to find out when you should never, ever skip your shower.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This After Your First Shot, You're at Risk for the Delta Variant

We have highly effective COVID-19 vaccines to thank for bringing infections down to their lowest levels since the pandemic began. Now, the highly contagious Delta variant is posing a new threat as it spreads as the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., leading health officials to urge those who are unvaccinated to get their shots as soon a possible. But a new study is warning that if you did this one thing after getting your first shot of the COVID vaccine, you could be at serious risk for catching the Delta variant. Read on to see what the latest research has found.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to Your Body

With American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for a month due to a positive marijuana test, you might be wondering what smoking it does to your body. With medical marijuana legal in states like California, Colorado, Illinois and a growing list, adoption of the drug is becoming more and more commonplace—as is consumption. We consulted doctors and medical resources to discover what happens if you smoke marijuana every day. (Note: do not use marijuana without consulting a medical professional first.) Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Can't Go to This State Without Quarantining

The vast majority of U.S. states have dropped quarantine and testing requirements for entry, but for some interstate travel, you would benefit from carrying your vaccination card with you. If you're looking to visit the country's most tropical destination, you may be forced to quarantine if you're not vaccinated. Hawaii is now requiring tourists to either show proof of vaccination against COVID, quarantine, or get tested according to the state's specific protocol if they want to travel there.
Medical Sciencestudyfinds.org

COVID-19 cure already discovered? Ivermectin ‘can end this pandemic’

WASHINGTON — A COVID-19 treatment capable of ending the pandemic once and for all may already be available for use. A team of researchers, including three U.S. government senior scientists, are calling for governments around the world to start treating coronavirus patients with ivermectin. Their findings reveal the drug not only prevents people from contracting COVID, but also defeats the virus and saves lives.
POTUSPosted by
Fortune

The Delta variant is spreading. See your state’s COVID vaccination rate

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. President Joe Biden may have already conceded that the U.S. will fall short of reaching his July 4 goal to have vaccinated at least 70% of the adult population against COVID, but the stakes for advancing the nation’s vaccine drive remain high as the Delta variant—the highly transmissible and concerning strain of the virus that first emerged in India—swiftly makes inroads across the country.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The latest Pfizer statement has me on the edge

David M. Perry is a journalist and historian and co-author of "The Bright Ages: A New History of Medieval Europe." He is a senior academic adviser in the history department of the University of Minnesota. Follow him on Twitter. The views expressed here are those of the author. View more opinion articles on CNN.

