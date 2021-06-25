Cancel
3 Auto Manufacturers That Are a Better Buy Than NIO

By Imon Ghosh
Entrepreneur
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmid a global semiconductor chip shortage, while NIO (NIO) is struggling to stay afloat because of its weak financials and fundamentals, other leading automakers, such as Honda Motor (HMC), Isuzu Motors (ISUZY), and Mazda Motor (MZDAY), are revitalizing their operations and implementing new strategies to combat the supply constraints and meet the growing global demand for automobiles. So, we believe these companies are better positioned to overcome the industry challenges and sail through than NIO. Read on for details.

