We Are Rosie survey: 63% of marketers plan a 2021 job change
“People still worked. In fact, they worked harder. Innovation, creativity, and collaboration still happened. Actually it happened more. And we did it all through trauma.”. So says the latest report from We Are Rosie, a company that connects freelance marketing talent with brands and agencies on an as-needed basis. It’s the second annual “Rosie Report,” an analysis of its 7,000+ freelancers, a survey of 423 anonymous marketers, and more.www.morningbrew.com