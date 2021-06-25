Cancel
Video Games

SaGa Series Interview 2021 - Talking the current state and future potential of a renewed franchise

By Adam Vitale
rpgsite.net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs I stated in my recent review for SaGa Frontier Remastered, the SaGa series is a favorite of mine, and I am here for whatever Square Enix decides to do with the franchise going forward. Seeing the series revitalized in recent years with several good-to-great re-releases, as well as one of the best RPGs of all time with SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions, I'm very excited to experience what's next.

Comicsnintendoeverything.com

[Interview] CyberConnect2 talks self-publishing and Fuga: Melodies of Steel, its new entry in the Little Tail Bronx series

CyberConnect2 has a pretty major game coming out in just a few weeks. The company has been known for working on major manga / anime properties like Naruto and Dragon Ball, but will soon be releasing Fuga: Melodies of Steel. In addition to being a new entry in the Little Tail Bronx series, it’s also the very first self-published title from CyberConnect2.
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Spike Chunsoft Launches Teaser Website Potentially for a New Entry in an Established Franchise

Japanese developer Spike Chunsoft has just launched a website teasing sometime, potentially for a brand new title. The website, which can be seen here, features nine eyes, each with their own specific puzzle. Clicking on each one will give you the chance to type in an answer, either with one letter or a few and eventually you’ll be given a password to put at the bottom of the page. We won’t spoil the actual puzzle solution for those who want to give it a try, but in short, it leads to a countdown timer that ends on July 1.
Comicsgamingideology.com

Interview with SaGa director Akitoshi Kawazu: SaGa Frontier 2, Romancing SaGa, Future of the Series

In the recent lead-up to Square-Enix’s recent releases of Legend of Mana and SaGa Frontier Remastered, Square-Enix gave us the opportunity to speak with Akitoshi Kawazu, writer, director and numerous other hats at Square-Enix. Kawazu-san is perhaps most famous for his works with the SaGa series, a JRPG series known for its open and often experimental designs. Our conversation was a brief email exchange prior to Legend of Mana’s release and we’ve included the full Q&A below.
Video GamesGamespot

Final Fantasy 16 May Skip TGS 2021, But Story Is Finished And English VO Almost Done

During the latest Final Fantasy 14 Live Letter from the Producer stream, a few new details about the next mainline entry in the series came out from producer Naoki Yoshida. The team has finished the main story scenario for Final Fantasy 16 and the English voiceovers are almost done being recorded. Unfortunately, Yoshida-san also said it's likely that Final Fantasy 16 will not make an appearance at Tokyo Game Show 2021. (TGS 2021 is scheduled to take place from September 30 to October 3.)
Video GamesSiliconera

FFXIV Endwalker Benchmark Program Will Release This Weekend

The Final Fantasy XIV 14-hour Broadcast is underway, and its Letter from the Producer Live LXV dropped information about the expansion. Namely, it’s concerning a tool people can use to prepare for it. The FFXIV Endwalker Benchmark program will release on July 11, 2021. In addition, there’s a new trailer people can watch to prepare.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Halo Infinite will not compromise the future of the saga, according to Xbox

The months go by and the launch of Halo Infinite is getting closer and closer. The long-awaited new installment starring the Master Chief was scheduled for the end of 2020, as a companion to Microsoft’s new generation consoles. However, the Americans announced a delay that will ultimately be a full year. In an interview with IGN, Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, has stated that the saga will continue for the next decade regardless of the rating Halo Infinite receives from fans.
WWEGame Informer Online

EA Play 'The Future Of FPS' Showcase Talks Battlefield 2042 And The Franchise's History

Battlefield 2042 is an FPS experience set in the near future that challenges players to become something called a Non-Patriot after a refugee crisis overtakes what we know to be everyday life. The multiplayer experience is also going back to what Battlefield has done best in the past: giving players ultimate freedom with map verticality. 2042 is bringing the series back to its roots, now with weaponized tornadoes, and during the EA Play Future of FPS showcase, we got a closer look at what the FPS has in store.
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

Genshin Impact version 2.0 launches on July 21, adding a new major city Inazuma, cross-save, three new playable characters, and more

Mihoyo has announced that Genshin Impact version 2.0 will launch on July 21 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile devices. Dubbed 'The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia', this is the first major update to the free-to-play action RPG, adding the game's third (of seven) major explorable region/city in Inazuma. The update also adds cross-save functionality across all devices, three new characters, new bosses, new story, a PS5 performance update, and more.
Video GamesGamespot

FFXIV Endwalker Gameplay Benchmark Shows Off New Content From The Expansion

If you want a bigger tease for what's to come in Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, the upcoming expansion to the critically acclaimed MMORPG, you got one through the newly revealed PC benchmark sequence. During the latest Live Letter from the Producer, Square Enix showed off the benchmark which contains snippets from new zones and battles from Endwalker and have some story implications for the expansion. The benchmark will be made available to PC users on July 11. You can watch it in the video below.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Final Fantasy 16 Won't Be at TGS 2021, But English Voice Recording Is Almost Complete

We're all waiting for the next big update on Final Fantasy XVI — and that's been the case for quite some time. Many predicted that the action RPG would finally show up during Square Enix's E3 showcase, but it never happened. Likewise, some have always said that its return would be saved for Sony's supposed summer event — but there's still no sign of that actually existing.
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition Free Download

DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition Free Download. About DRAGON QUEST XI: Echoes from an Elusive Age-Definitive Edition. The Definitive Edition contains all of the content from the original DRAGON QUEST XI release. It also includes extra characters-specific scenarios, the option to play with the original soundtrack or a grand orchestral rendition of the music, the ability to switch between 2D graphics modes and 3D graphics modes, a Japanese voice-acting feature, and many other features.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Final Fantasy 16 Might Not be Shown at TGS 2021, Producer Says

Since its announcement last year, there haven’t been a great many updates on Final Fantasy 16, but fans have been holding out hope that Square Enix will have more to show of the RPG in the coming weeks and months, especially with producer Naoki Yoshida having said late last year that Square Enix was planning several announcements on the game for 2021.
Video GamesSiliconera

Square Enix Apparently Releasing an Official FFXIV Cookbook

Square Enix seems to be releasing a Final Fantasy XIV cookbook later this year. As spotted by Wario64 on Twitter, a listing for a hardcover publication of The Ultimate Final Fantasy XIV Cookbook popped up on Simon & Schuster. The website modified the title shortly afterward to simply “licensed video game cookbook.” The book will reportedly cost $35. The listing states it will go on sale in North and Central American territories on November 9, 2021.
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

Don't expect a Final Fantasy XVI update at this year's Tokyo Game Show, according to Naoki Yoshida

During today's Letter from the Producer Live Part 65 ahead of Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker this November, Naoki Yoshida was also able to speak very briefly about Final Fantasy XVI, on which he is also acting as producer. In a brief statement, Yoshida revealed that the main scenario writing has been completed and the English voice-over is currently wrapping up. However, he also stated to not expect any update on the game at this year's Tokyo Game Show, despite the title also being absent from this year's E3 -- as well as practically the entire year so far.

