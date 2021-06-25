SaGa Series Interview 2021 - Talking the current state and future potential of a renewed franchise

Japanese developer Spike Chunsoft has just launched a website teasing sometime, potentially for a brand new title. The website, which can be seen here, features nine eyes, each with their own specific puzzle. Clicking on each one will give you the chance to type in an answer, either with one letter or a few and eventually you’ll be given a password to put at the bottom of the page. We won’t spoil the actual puzzle solution for those who want to give it a try, but in short, it leads to a countdown timer that ends on July 1.