Noblelift® 6,000-7,000lb Q Series Lithium Iron Phosphate LFP Electric Forklift
The newest introduction of Noblelift® Lithium Iron Phosphate LFP/LiFePO4 electric 60Q and 70Q Series forklift is designed with IP4 Rating Waterproof design for indoor-outdoor applications to contend with traditional IC forklifts while being emissions-free, cost-effective, and designed for energy proficiency while keeping productivity at its highest peak of performance to answer the call for high-density, high throughput warehouses, equipping them to keep up with growing order volumes while protecting profits. Ideal for facilities that are regulated by the FDA, EPA, and OSHA.www.dcvelocity.com