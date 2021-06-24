Cancel
EnerSys® Now Offering Advanced, High-Performance Lithium-ion Battery to its Global Power Portfolio

Cover picture for the articleEnerSys® (NYSE:ENS), the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, is transforming material handling operations with the addition of high-performance NexSys® iON batteries to its power solution portfolio. Combining the latest lithium-ion chemistry with cost-effective modularity, NexSys® iON batteries are engineered with sustainable Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) large format prismatic cell chemistry that has been heavily researched and built to deliver high energy capacity in a smaller footprint. They are designed to meet Automotive / Rigorous Functional Safety Standard ISO 26262, exceeding customary industrial compliance standards. With modular construction, the power system is precisely engineered according to operational demand, can maintain a high State of Charge (SOC) as a result of its speed of recharge capabilities and can be upsized or downsized as demands change.

