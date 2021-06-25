Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Investors Chasing Housing Target Massive Pools of Airbnb Rentals

By Patrick Clark
Bloomberg
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestors hunting for returns in the frenzied U.S. real estate market are tapping a new strategy: building massive portfolios of houses to rent out on Airbnb. A recent filing reveals that Dublin, Ohio-based ReAlpha is seeking to spend as much as $1.5 billion, including debt, to buy short-term rentals at an unprecedented scale. The money would be enough to purchase roughly 5,000 homes, Chief Executive Officer Giri Devanur said in an interview.

www.bloomberg.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airbnb Rentals#Housing Market#Vacation Rentals#Realpha#Airbnb Inc#Blackstone Group Inc#Kkr Co#Avantstay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Airbnb
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
Related
Atlanta, GAAtlanta Magazine

Airbnbs and other short-term rentals used as “party houses” have met their match

Starting September 21, hosts using Airbnb, Vrbo, and other short-term rental services in Atlanta must follow a new set of rules aimed at curbing problem listings. Last July, two people were fatally shot as they were dropped off outside an Airbnb hosting a house party in Vine City. Two months later, neighbors along sleepy Roxboro Road in Buckhead pleaded with the Atlanta City Council to end months of partying (and noise complaints) by shutting down an 11,000-square-foot mansion-turned–party house that rented on Airbnb for $2,000 a night. That same month, Airbnb said it booted from the platform 50 “party houses” in Atlanta that failed to follow the company’s regulations. Unlike New York, Los Angeles, and even Savannah, Atlanta has taken a mostly laissez-faire attitude toward regulating short-term rentals. Council members felt that needed to change.
Retailarchitecturaldigest.com

15 Best Tiny House Rentals on Airbnb and Beyond (2021)

There are plenty of fantastic reasons to consider tiny house rentals for your next vacation. Perhaps most significantly, renting a micro-lodge can make an already exciting getaway feel even more adventurous—simply because it’s something different. With innovative design and unique decor maximizing even the smallest of spaces, tiny home rentals are a travel trend AD can’t help but get behind. What they lack in square footage they often make up for in environmental conservation, since they require little heat and electricity (and many are made from recycled materials). Plus, because of their size, they are usually situated in areas where houses otherwise can’t be built, like remote forests or beaches.
Real EstatePress Democrat

Housing headaches are shifting to the rental market

The past year has been a headache for would-be homebuyers who dealt with quickly rising prices and a shrinking number of options. That buyer squeeze now seems to be easing — and the housing headache is shifting to the rental market. Rising vacancy rates during the pandemic led to stagnant...
EconomyBloomberg

JPMorgan Sees Little Sign of Workforce Gain After Benefits Cut

In U.S. states where governors have prematurely ended supplemental unemployment insurance programs, there’s little indication that cutting off the benefits has improved the labor markets in those states. That’s the finding of a JPMorgan research note released Friday that examined Google searches for key words like “unemployment” and “jobs” in...
California Statehomecrux.com

11 Unique Tiny Houses in California You can Rent on Airbnb

The tiny house movement is a popular architectural trend that is widely being accepted for residential as well as hospitality facilities. You can find a number of tiny house rentals in every part of the world. These holiday accommodations are based on the concept of the live big, think small.
Gulfport, FLKSAT 12

House on Zillow has massive tree growing through it

SAN ANTONIO – A house in Gulfport, Florida that’s listed on Zillow has people talking— not because of its steep price, but for the giant tree growing through its kitchen. The house apparently has a lot of interest, despite its $899,000 price tag. In just five days, it already has...
House Rentlaloftblog.com

Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity In Sales and Rentals

The Fair Housing Act is a federal law enacted in 1968 that prohibits discrimination in the purchase, sale, rental, or financing of housing—private or public—based on race, skin color, sex, nationality, or religion. The statute has been amended several times, including in 1988 to add disability and family status.1 State and local laws may expand on these protections in some jurisdictions, but may not detract from or reduce them. #fairhousing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy