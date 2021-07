Standon Calling has announced that it is officially going ahead with plans to celebrate its 15th birthday from 22-25 July. The festival, which takes place in Hertfordshire, issued a statement this week citing a number of factors that “have brought us to this point”. Among them are new health secretary Sajid Javid’s announcement that the easing of lockdown measures planned for 19 July will be “irreversible”. The festival’s organisers have also been working on the development of a Covid transmission risk assessment system that has been positively received by the local public health authority. The event is being headlined...