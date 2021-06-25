June 25 Hope Sports Roundup
Hope College’s Luke Elder has been chosen to the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association Scholar All-America Team for the 2021 season. The USILA Selection Committee selects an overall Scholar All-American team representing NCAA Divisions I, II, and III. Member coaches nominate student-athletes with a senior year academic standing and a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale. Nominees must either be an All-American, a member of a North/South team, or an outstanding league or conference player.whtc.com