Grand Rapids, MI

June 25 Hope Sports Roundup

By Alan Babbitt
whtc.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHope College’s Luke Elder has been chosen to the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association Scholar All-America Team for the 2021 season. The USILA Selection Committee selects an overall Scholar All-American team representing NCAA Divisions I, II, and III. Member coaches nominate student-athletes with a senior year academic standing and a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale. Nominees must either be an All-American, a member of a North/South team, or an outstanding league or conference player.

