This is one of the common questions asked by all types of Forex traders. All of them know the importance and necessity of different industry-related and global economic information. But they don’t know how to find them or make their way to them. Even if they knew, they couldn’t rely on the source of that news. It’s obvious, though. The internet stomach has been swelling ever since people irrationally using it to dispose of loads of information. The volume of information has become so enormous that no one can process data about any single topic.