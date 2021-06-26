Finley wins discus title, Lyles brothers advance in Olympic trials

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Mason Finley used a big throw late in the competition to secure the discus title and earn his second straight Olympic appearance. The 30-year-old Finley had a toss of 206 feet, 11 inches (63.07 meters) on his fifth of six throws to all but wrap up the competition. Reggie Jagers was second at 205-5 (62.61) on his final attempt and Sam Mattis took third to round out the U.S. men's discus team heading to the Tokyo Games.