Budget carriers add capacity to green list countries
Budget carriers Ryanair and Wizz Air have quickly added capacity to green list destinations in response to the government’s update of the traffic light ratings. Transport secretary Grant Shapps announced on Thursday evening that Malta, the Balearics, Madeira, several Caribbean islands and selected other destinations will move onto the green list, meaning travellers arriving in the UK from those destinations do not have to self-isolate.travelweekly.co.uk