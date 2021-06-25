Budget carriers add capacity to green list countries

Jul. 9—The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) on Thursday updated the list of countries or areas with high epidemiological risk. "The list and classification of countries / territories of epidemiological risk are approved in order to establish the persons on whom the measure — Romania from these, provided in the annex to this decision. The decision is published in the Official Journal of Romania Part I and is communicated to all components of the National Emergency Management System, for implementation by order and administrative acts of their leaders," provides Decision no. 43 of the CNSU.