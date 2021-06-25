Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Malta to require ‘proof of vaccine from UK arrivals’

By Samantha Mayling
Travel Weekly
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMalta will ask for proof of vaccination from UK arrivals from June 30, according to a statement issued today. The new restriction comes the day after the UK government moved Malta from amber to its green list, meaning British holidaymakers do not need to quarantine on their return. A statement...

travelweekly.co.uk
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Person
Angela Merkel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malta#Covid Vaccine#Arrivals#British#Nhs#Guardian#German#The European Union#Delta Covid#Eu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Health
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Malta adds red tape for UK travellers with paper vaccine certificate demands

Vaccinated travellers heading for the newest full member of the UK’s “green list” could be turned away because of red tape.At 4am on Wednesday, Malta became the only unconditional new member to achieve green status, meaning British visitors need not self-isolate on their return home.But on the same day, the Mediterranean nation has placed the UK on its red list because of soaring coronavirus case levels and the presence of the Delta variant.While vaccinated adults and accompanying children under 12 will be able to travel, Malta now insists only one specific form of proof is acceptable: “The paper version of...
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Travel news – live: Green list favourite Malta to accept NHS app as proof of vaccination

Malta has announced that, in a U-turn from its previous advice, the NHS app will be accepted as proof of vaccination for British travellers.The green list country requires all those aged 12 and over to be double jabbed in order to enter the country from the UK, but had previously stated that only a paper certificate would be admissible.Meanwhile, Spain is introducing stricter requirements for visitors from the UK from 2 July.Starting tomorrow, Brits will need to present a negative NAAT Covid test in order to enter the country. Rapid antigen tests will not be accepted, though LAMP, PCR and NEAR tests are among those which will be recognised.Elsewhere, the EU is rolling out its digital green pass for travel from today, in an aim to make travel within the bloc smoother and easier.Follow all the latest travel updates below. Read More New Spanish entry rules to come into force from FridayCan I travel to Ibiza this summer and what are the rules?Which Covid tests do I need to travel?
HealthTravel Weekly

Uncertainty remains over Malta accepting UK digital vaccine certificates

Confusion still surrounds whether Malta will be accepting UK digital vaccine certificates from today (July 1), amid conflicting reports from the island. At 4am on Wednesday (June 30), the island moved onto the British government’s green list so arrivals in the UK from Malta do not need to quarantine – but there has been confusion about entry requirements.
EconomyUS News and World Report

EU Says UK Liable to Pay 47.5 Billion Euros to EU in Post-Brexit Settlement

(Reuters) -The European Union said that the United Kingdom is liable to pay 47.5 billion euros ($56.2 billion) to the EU as part of its post-Brexit financial settlement. The EU's consolidated budget report for 2020 said that the money is owed under a series of articles which both sides agreed to as part of the Brexit withdrawal agreement.
WorldTravel Weekly

Foreign Office relaxes travel advice for US, Spain, France, Greece

The Foreign Office has relaxed its travel guidance for the US. In a new travel advisory, the FCDO said it “no longer advises against all but essential travel to the US, based on the current assessment of Covid-19 risks.”. The US is on the amber list for travel from England.
ImmigrationTravel Weekly

Aviation leaders give broad welcome to quarantine announcement

Aviation leaders have given a broad welcome to the easing of quarantine requirements for double-jabbed travellers from July 19 but said more still needs to be done to reopen in a meaningful way. Transport secretary Grant Shapps outlined the expected relaxation of travel to amber list countries ahead of the...
ImmigrationStamford Advocate

EU border agency could help Cyprus stem migrant arrivals

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The European Union’s executive chief says she's looking at ways to offer “more support” to Cyprus from the bloc’s border agency Frontex to stem the flow of migrants to the eastern Mediterranean island nation from nearby countries including Turkey. Visiting European Commission President Ursula von der...
TravelTravel Weekly

‘Limited benefits’ to European destinations with amber list travel change

Relaxation of rules enabling fully vaccinated travellers from England to avoid quarantine on return from amber list countries will have only limited benefits for European destinations. The claim came as research revealed that half of people fear they will contract Covid-19 when taking a foreign holiday. The findings from data...
TravelTravel Weekly

Quarantine-free travel from amber countries to start from July 19

Fully-vaccinated travellers will no longer have to self-isolate on arrival into England from amber list countries from July 19, the transport secretary has confirmed. They will still be required to take a pre-departure test three days before they travel and a PCR test on day two of their arrival, but arrivals will no longer have to take a test after day eight, Grant Shapps told the House of Commons.
EconomyUS News and World Report

Hungary Seeks Workers From Outside EU to Ease Labour Shortage

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary will allow in temporary workers from non-EU states to alleviate a labour shortage and help the economy recover, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday. Szijjarto said some employment agencies will be allowed to import skilled labour under strict conditions. Central Europe's economies are recovering more...
Industryarctictoday.com

Greenland joins EU minerals group

Greenland has signed on to a multi-billion-euro European Union effort to promote mining projects that will help the bloc secure supplies of 30 strategic raw materials that today come from a select handful of often adversarial countries outside Europe. Joining the European Raw Materials Alliance comes at a time when...
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

China’s Air Force Has a New Enemy (No, Not the U.S. Air Force)

Many of the world’s leaders in the field of science and technology, including the late Stephen Hawking, Telsa founder Elon Musk, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and Microsoft founder Bill Gates, have all expressed concern in recent years over the risks of artificial intelligence (AI) – most notably its potential use in autonomous weapons. Along with many in academia and human rights groups, the science and tech visionaries have warned that in the wrong hands there is a serious danger posed by AI.
Public HealthTravel Weekly

Shapps dismisses calls for increased transparency on data

There will be no change in the data made available by the government on which decisions on the traffic light classification of countries are based despite calls for increased transparency. Transport secretary Grant Shapps made clear the limits to the relaxation of travel restrictions announced on Thursday as he confirmed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy