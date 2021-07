Having a child graduate, no matter what level of school that it may be, is cause for celebration. So, you may want to have a graduation party at your house. The issue is that there are more than a few things that you’re going to need to do to get ready for the party, from cleaning your home to finding a way to feed and invite everyone. Because of this, it’s often easier to make sure your home is ready for a child’s graduation party by making a checklist for yourself. Here are just a few of the things that should be on that list.