Conestoga, PA

Conestoga Valley school board OKs final budget with 2.28% tax increase

By ANNE GARBER
Lancaster Online
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen: Conestoga Valley school board meeting, June 21, in person, with members Idette Groff, Todd Shertzer, Michael Talley and Lisa Whitacre absent. What happened: The board approved the 2021-22 final budget, which includes a 2.28% tax increase. The increase will cost the average homeowner an additional $69 per year in taxes. The board also suspended the $15 per capita tax for the upcoming year. The board has suspended this tax annually since 2016.

lancasteronline.com

Comments / 0

#Conestoga Valley#Chief Finance#Operations#Board#Pure Test#Smoketown Elementary
