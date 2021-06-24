Conestoga Valley school board OKs final budget with 2.28% tax increase
When: Conestoga Valley school board meeting, June 21, in person, with members Idette Groff, Todd Shertzer, Michael Talley and Lisa Whitacre absent. What happened: The board approved the 2021-22 final budget, which includes a 2.28% tax increase. The increase will cost the average homeowner an additional $69 per year in taxes. The board also suspended the $15 per capita tax for the upcoming year. The board has suspended this tax annually since 2016.lancasteronline.com
