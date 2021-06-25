Willa Gillikin, 59; service Monday

Willa Nanette Gillikin, 59, native of Harkers Island, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at her home. Her service is at 2 p.m. Monday at Harkers Island United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Lee Pittard. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery. Friends are welcome to attend the service. With regard to COVID-19, masks are welcome at your discretion. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.