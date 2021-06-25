Whittling Away: Comfort in the imaginary world

The ancestor of the American hamburger and author Vicky Ramakka novel ‘The Cactus Plot’. It has been hot in New Mexico. With temperatures in the 100s we crave light food, possibly with as little oven-time as possible. Looking back to my childhood in Germany, I am channeling recipes that my Oma (German for grandmother) used to make in summer. On Saturday morning, she would be in the kitchen preparing Frikadellen. Frikadellen is one of the slang words for German hamburger patties, which also are known as Fleischpflanzerl in Bavaria and Bulette in Berlin and East Germany. The origin of the meatball has many legends. It’s popularity came to be in the 17th century, allegedly Huguenots fleeing Catholic prosecution in France brought the meatball recipe to Berlin, calling them boulette, which means little ball in French. Other sources say the tasty meatball became popular with the troops of Napoleon Bonaparte in early 19th century, who brought them to conquered kingdoms of Germany, Austria and Italy. No matter how, chances are it is indeed a French invention, even the word Frikadelle is based on a French word, “frikandeau” and describes a certain cut of veal.