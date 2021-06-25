Cancel
Man jumps from moving plane at Los Angeles airport

By Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 16 days ago

LOS ANGELES — A passenger was taken to the hospital Friday night after jumping out of a moving plane at Los Angeles International Airport, authorities said. United Express flight 5365, operated by SkyWest, was pulling away from a gate shortly after 7 p.m. when the man unsuccessfully tried to breach the cockpit, then managed to open the service door and jumped down the emergency slide onto the tarmac, according to the airport and SkyWest.

