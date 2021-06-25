U.S. Mortgage Insurers Roundup: Developments in Housing Finance

Someone once said, “A loss is not a failure until you make an excuse.” You can apply that to politics or to sports. Or to business. No company wants to lose a lock, and locks desks are beginning to see some attempts at renegotiations. Whether they are prompted by borrowers or brokers is of little consequence, but it does remind us that it is a one-way street. Few lenders would think of going back to a borrower in a rising rate environment and telling them, “Uh, sorry, we need to bump your rate up a little.” Although bouncing this morning, rates have indeed come down, and there is continued talk about the Federal Reserve’s role in the general rate environment. (The current STRATMOR blog is, “A Primer on What Originators Should Know about the Fed”.) Farther upstream, lenders are doing what they can to attract and keep business, sometimes creatively. The latest example is American Express Card members who finance a home with one of the company's partners (Better Mortgage or Rocket Mortgage/Quicken Loans) can receive a statement credit of $2,000 or $6,000 depending on the type of mortgage. And once a lender has a potential borrower, they do what they can to reduce the production friction between application and funding. Speaking of which, this week’s podcast is sponsored by Richey May and features Part 2 of an interview with Nathan Lee, head of Richey May Advisory, the firm’s practice dedicated to Risk Assurance and Advisory, on automating the loan production process.