Tabitha Brown Debuts Her New Spice Blend and 3 New Vegan Recipes

By Maxwell Rabb
107.3 KFFM
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tabitha Brown wants to spice up your life. The multi-talented vegan influencer and TikTok sensation is debuting her limited-edition spice blend along with three new easy vegan recipes to show exactly how to use it to flavor-up your meals The mix, called Sunshine All Purpose Seasoning blend, is the product of a partnership between Brown and McCormick, the spice brand. The salt-free, Caribbean-inspired spice blend has been developed to add flavor to a wide selection of recipes. Brown’s recipe blend includes Tabitha’s favorite garlic alongside allspice, turmeric, cayenne, mango, thyme, and pineapple.

107.3 KFFM

Yakima, WA
ABOUT

107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

