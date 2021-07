AMADOR COUNTY FAIR IS BACK IN THE SADDLE AGAIN JULY 29-AUGUST 1, 2021!!. From bands playing on four stages to the neon lights of the carnival rides the excitement of the Amador County Fair is hits you when you enter the gate. The 2021 Fair theme is “Back in the Saddle Again” and it is a true celebration of our community’s resilience, after the challenges we all endured over the last year.