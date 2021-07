An unladen MSC containership is under tow to Singapore after an engine room fire left the ship disabled and one crew member dead in the Indian Ocean. The Liberian-flagged MSC Messina was en route from Colombo to Singapore when it reported a fire in the engine room on June 25th about 425 nautical miles from Port Blair, India, the Indian Coast Guard reports. The ship has 28 crew members. One crew member was initially reported missing, but an update from the Indian Coast Guard indicated one casualty on board.