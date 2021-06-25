Credit Suisse upgrades WPP

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HSBA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.94) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 456.17 ($5.96).