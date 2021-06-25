Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Credit Suisse upgrades WPP

By Michele Maatouk
ShareCast
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCredit Suisse upgraded WPP to ‘neutral’ from ‘underperform’ on Friday and lifted the price target to 1,060p from 835p as it argued that a record advertising recovery is overriding structural concerns. 7,136.07. 16:21 25/06/21. n/a. n/a. 4,085.09. 16:21 25/06/21. n/a. n/a. 4,067.79. 16:21 25/06/21. n/a. n/a. 8,753.73. 16:21 25/06/21. 0.03%

www.sharecast.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Sorrell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wpp#Advertising#Wpp#P Credit Suisse#N A N#Groupm#Cs#M A#S4#Ebitda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Credit Suisse
News Break
Retail
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stockspulse2.com

BBBY Stock: $30 Target From Credit Suisse

The shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) have received a price target increase from $19 to $30 by Credit Suisse. These are the details. The shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) have received a price target increase from $19 to $30 by Credit Suisse. And Credit Suisse analyst Lavesh Hemnani is maintaining a “Neutral” rating on the company shares.
Economyinvesting.com

Credit Suisse promotes Hu to China chief executive

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (SIX:CSGN) has appointed Janice Hu to become its China chief executive, according to a statement from the bank on Friday. Hu will replace Zhenyi Tang who has taken a job out of financial services, the bank said, without identifying where he was going. Tang...
StocksShareCast

Bunzl shares ‘attractively valued’, says Berenberg

Outsourcer Bunzl rallied on Friday after Berenberg lifted its stance on the shares to ‘buy’ from ‘hold’, as it argued that the recent relative underperformance has run its course. 7,121.88. 16:25 09/07/21. n/a. n/a. 4,086.83. 16:20 09/07/21. n/a. n/a. 4,069.79. 16:20 09/07/21. n/a. n/a. 7,106.15. 16:20 09/07/21. 2.35%. 163.24. "Bunzl,...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 465 Price Target

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HSBA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.94) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 456.17 ($5.96).
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $392.60.
BusinessShareCast

Broker tips: Bunzl, Burberry, Electrocomponents, Aviva

Outsourcer Bunzl rallied on Friday after Berenberg lifted its stance on the shares to 'buy' from 'hold', as it argued that the recent relative underperformance has run its course. "Bunzl, described by the Financial Times as the most boring company in the FTSE 100, often gets overlooked by investors; but...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Director dealings: Gym Group CEO lowers stake

The Gym Group revealed on Friday that chief executive Richard Darwin had disposed of 325,000 ordinary shares in the London-listed gym operator. Darwin, who took over as CEO of the Gym Group in September 2018, sold the shares on Thursday at an average price of 278.46p each, for a total value of £904,995.01.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 44 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ABBN. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 29 price target on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 36 target price on ABB in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 28 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 29 target price on ABB in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 25 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 28.92.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Why Credit Suisse Is Bullish On Boston Beer Company

A combination of reopenings and seltzer market growth has Credit Suisse bullish on Boston Beer Company, Inc (NYSE:SAM). The Boston Beer Co. Analyst: Credit Suisse upgraded Boston Beer Co. from Neutral to Outperform and increased the price target from $1,304 to $1,490. The Boston Beer Co. Takeaways: Boston Beer Co....
Businesspoundsterlinglive.com

Covid Delta Variant a Boon for the U.S. Dollar says Credit Suisse

- Delta variant is a key driver of investor anxiety. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.3679-1.3706. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Dollar is finding support amidst renewed investor anxieties over medium-term global growth according to new research, suggesting those watching this currency will have more than just the U.S. Federal Reserve and inflation expectations to consider.
Economybankingexchange.com

Product Launches: Credit Suisse Adds Sustainable Food Strategy

Credit Suisse has teamed up with JP Morgan Asset & Wealth Management to launch an investment fund specializing in sustainable nutrition. In a statement today, Credit Suisse said the new fund would “address the ties between nutrition, health, biodiversity and climate, with a particular focus on nutrition’s societal and environmental aspects”. The fund is available globally.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRW. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 202 ($2.64) price target on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 215.33 ($2.81).
EconomyAmerican Banker

Credit Suisse teams up with JPMorgan for sustainable food fund

Credit Suisse Group and JPMorgan Chase’s asset and wealth management business are working together to develop a new investment strategy focused on sustainable nutrition. The fund will invest in public companies that “address the ties between nutrition, health, biodiversity and climate, with a particular focus on nutrition’s societal and environmental aspects,” Credit Suisse said in a statement on Tuesday. The banks plan to launch the fund by the end of the year, according to a Credit Suisse spokesman who said financial details for the joint venture were not currently available.

Comments / 0

Community Policy