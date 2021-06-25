Friday broker round-up

LUNMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target (down previously from C$13.30) on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Lundin Mining from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.73.