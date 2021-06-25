Cancel
Stocks

Friday broker round-up

By Caoimhe Toman
ShareCast
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreggs: Berenberg reiterates buy with a target price of 2,950p. DS Smith: Berenberg reiterates buy with a target price of 500p. Crest Nicholson: Canaccord reiterates underweight with a target price of 370p. Halma: Canaccord reiterates underweight with a target price of 2,100p. Future: Barclays reiterates overweight with a target price...

