Friday broker round-up

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. restated a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,524.17 ($59.11).