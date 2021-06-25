HSBC upgrades Aveva ahead of Capital Markets Day

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CRDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,600 ($99.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Croda International to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,844.44 ($89.42).