Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

HSBC upgrades Aveva ahead of Capital Markets Day

By Alexander Bueso
ShareCast
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey believed the affair could be "positive" for the share price. But in order for that to happen, they said that the new CEO, Peter Herweck, who was joining from Schneider Electric, would need to "quell fears and boost growth". The analysts were referring to investors' concerns that Schneider might...

www.sharecast.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Schneider Electric#Capital Markets Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
HSBC
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Croda International (LON:CRDA) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CRDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,600 ($99.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Croda International to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,844.44 ($89.42).
BusinessShareCast

Broker tips: Bunzl, Burberry, Electrocomponents, Aviva

Outsourcer Bunzl rallied on Friday after Berenberg lifted its stance on the shares to 'buy' from 'hold', as it argued that the recent relative underperformance has run its course. "Bunzl, described by the Financial Times as the most boring company in the FTSE 100, often gets overlooked by investors; but...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

("RHI Magnesita" the "Company" or the "Group") RHI Magnesita N.V. (the "Company") announces that on 9 July 2021 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares, represented by depositary interests, of one euro each pursuant to its €50 million share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 5 May 2021 (the "Programme").
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 44 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ABBN. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 29 price target on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 36 target price on ABB in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 28 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 29 target price on ABB in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 25 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 28.92.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “. NYSE:SCM opened at $12.68 on Friday....
StocksShareCast

FTSE 250 movers: Cairn rises; TI Fluid hit by downgrade

London’s FTSE 250 was down 1.5% at 22,620.23 in afternoon trade on Thursday. TI Fluid Systems was knocked lower by a downgrade to ‘add’ from ‘buy’ at Numis. "Although we see longer-term outperformance versus global light vehicle production, as the group continues to win content on new electric vehicle platforms, we see near-term risk to forecasts due to volatility in light vehicle production," it said.
StocksShareCast

London close: Stocks in the red amid recovery concerns

London equity markets closed well into negative territory on Thursday, with cyclical stocks under pressure amid worries about the economic recovery, with investors digesting the latest weekly jobless claims numbers from across the pond late in the session. The FTSE 100 ended the session down 1.68% at 7,030.66, and the...
StocksShareCast

Equals Group revenues rise despite depressed travel market

Technology-led payments group Equals updated the market on its first half of trading on Thursday, reporting revenues of £16.7m, a 21% year-on-year increase despite the continued absence of meaningful travel-related activity. 12,759.90. 16:20 09/07/21. 0.31%. 39.95. 1,248.90. 16:20 09/07/21. n/a. n/a. The AIM-traded firm said revenues in the six month...
StocksShareCast

Bunzl shares ‘attractively valued’, says Berenberg

Outsourcer Bunzl rallied on Friday after Berenberg lifted its stance on the shares to ‘buy’ from ‘hold’, as it argued that the recent relative underperformance has run its course. 7,121.88. 16:25 09/07/21. n/a. n/a. 4,086.83. 16:20 09/07/21. n/a. n/a. 4,069.79. 16:20 09/07/21. n/a. n/a. 7,106.15. 16:20 09/07/21. 2.35%. 163.24. "Bunzl,...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Avingtrans ends year in line with raised market expectations

Energy, medical and industrial components and systems supplier Avingtrans said on Thursday that its results for the year ended 31 May were expected to be at least in line with market expectations, revised upwards following its interim results in February. 1,248.90. 16:20 09/07/21. n/a. n/a. 17,622.27. 16:20 09/07/21. 1.29%. 224.94.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Senior trades ahead of management expectations in H1

Senior stated sales were expected to be "modestly ahead of expectations" in its aerospace unit but still around 21% lower year-on-year on a constant currency basis, while sales in its flexonics wing were projected to be in line with expectations, with a growth of around 6% on the prior year.
Stocksinvesting.com

Capital Markets Remain Unhinged

The dramatic move in the capital markets continued today. The US dollar was soaring as yields and equities slid. The US 10-year yield fell below 1.30 to 1.26%. European benchmark yields were 1-4 bp lower, while Australia and New Zealand saw a 7-9 bp drop today. Signals that the PBOC...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

HSBC Upgrades Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) to Hold

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Stagecoach Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy With the Market At New Highs

The stock market has been very strong with the S&P 500 up by 8% over the last 3 months. Basset Furniture (BSET), Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS), and Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) are 3 stocks recently upgraded by the POWR Ratings that should outperform the market.The stock market has been quite strong with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq breaking out to new highs. However, market breadth has not confirmed these new highs as certain parts of the market have been weak.
StocksStreetInsider.com

BMO Capital Upgrades Bright Horizons (BFAM) to Outperform

BMO Capital analyst Jeffrey Silber upgraded Bright Horizons (NYSE: BFAM) from Market Perform to Outperform with a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Economywolfstreet.com

HSBC in Big Trouble in its Biggest Market, China

As HSBC pivots further to Asia and away from the West, its business in China gets more and more complicated. HSBC, headquartered in the UK, is first and foremost an Asian bank. The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited cut its teeth in the 19th century in Greater China. In 2020, its Mainland and Hong Kong operations accounted for 39% of its annual $50 billion in revenue, while the United Kingdom, its second largest market, brought in 28%. The bank is now selling off its retail banking units in France and the United States and scaling back its presence in some emerging markets in order to accelerate its eastward pivot.
Marketsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Silver Wolf Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Venture Market

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd. (OTCQB:GYRRF)(TSXV:SWLF) ('Silver Wolf' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has received approval from OTC Markets Group Inc. to commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker symbol 'GYRRF' at the opening of the trading day on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Silver Wolf's shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange, under the symbol 'SWLF'.

Comments / 0

Community Policy