Stillwater, OK

Q5: SMC hostingcovid memorial and recognition

By Ashlynd Huffman ahuffman@stwnewspress.com
Posted by 
The News Press
The News Press
 15 days ago

The Stillwater Medical Center is hosting a COVID memorial service that will remember those who died and recognize those who survived.

The memorial is 7:30-8:30 p.m. July 1, at the Oklahoma State University Botanical Garden.

Liz Michael, the Stillwater Medical Chief Nursing Officer has been at SMC for almost 14 years, and has over 30 years of experience is involved with this event.

“I care deeply about our staff, and I want to always be involved in ways to support them. As for the service itself, I will say a few words of encouragement,” she said.

When other workers came to Michael about remembering those who had been hospitalized with covid, she knew it was something they should do.

“We formed a small group, polled some staff, and the service is what was born from those meetings,” she said.

1. Why is SMC hosting this covid memorial?

We feel it is time to acknowledge those that were affected by the pandemic, and we realize that many of our staff still need some closure. We believe that this is a small way to remember the challenges that we experienced and recognize those we cared for.

2. How will those who died and survived be remembered?

We will do a general remembrance of those we cared for.

3. Why is this important for the community to attend? We want those affected by the pandemic to feel welcome. Again, there is no way we can know what they personally went through, but to know we care, and that our staff were affected as well.

4. What would you like the community to know about this event? That the event is happening, and that although we move forward to care for others, that we will never forget the impact that covid-19 has had on our patients, our staff, and our community. We also want to reassure them that we will continue to care for those who need us.

5. Anything additional you want to add?

We very much appreciate all the support that our community has offered to our healthcare team during the pandemic. Whether they dropped off PPE, food, treats, or just offering encouraging words, we appreciate it so much. Our community has been so helpful in assisting us through the covid-19 Journey.

‘We have a wonderful team of caregivers that continue to provide a high level of care to our patients,” Michael said. “I am in awe of what all our staff was able to do during the height of the pandemic, and I remain proud of what they continue to do each day.”

The News Press

The News Press

Stillwater, OK
Stillwater, OK
